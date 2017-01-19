BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Q4 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $478 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.