Jan 19 Insteel Industries Inc :

* Insteel Industries reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $93.9 million

* Insteel Industries - Q1 shipments decreased 4.7 pct sequentially from Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly capital expenditures increased to $5.4 million from $0.9 million in prior year quarter

* Insteel Industries Inc - first-quarter results were unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs

* Insteel Industries Inc says qtrly shipments decreased sequentially due to seasonal slowdown in construction activity while average selling prices decreased 4.5 pct

* Insteel Industries- for remainder of 2017, "expect to benefit from lower manufacturing costs through our ongoing process improvement initiatives"

* Insteel Industries- for remainder of 2017, also expect to benefit from cost reductions associated with expansion of houston pc strand facility

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: