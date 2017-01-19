BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Oncolytics Biotech Inc :
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc. appoints Dr. Matt coffey to the role of president and CEO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc- Coffey had been serving as company's interim president and chief executive officer since early November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
