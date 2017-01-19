Jan 19 Exactearth Ltd :

* ExactEarth reports fiscal 2016 financial results

* Total revenue for three months ended October 31, 2016 was C$3.3 million compared to C$7.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view C$3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

