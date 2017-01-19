Jan 19 Shire Plc

* U.S. FDA acknowledges receipt of Shire's new drug application for SHP465 for ADHD

* fda has acknowledged receipt of class 2 resubmission of a new drug application (nda) for shp465, a long-acting, triple-bead, mixed amphetamine salts formulation

* Shp465 is being evaluated as a potential once-daily treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

* FDA is expected to provide a decision on or around june 20, 2017, designated prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date

* Protection for shire's ADHD franchise extends to 2029