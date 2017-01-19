BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Liberty Media :
* Liberty Media Corporation announces proposed private offering of cash convertible senior notes to buy $400m of LMCK shares to be held for Formula 1 teams
* Liberty Media Corp - LMCK shares will be reserved by liberty for issuance to F1 teams at a per share purchase price of $21.26
* Net proceeds of offering to fund an increase to cash consideration payable to selling shareholders of Formula 1 by $400 million
* Liberty Media Corp- also expects to use proceeds retain in treasury approximately 19 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday,