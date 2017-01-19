BRIEF-Nvest Financial posts FY HEPS 18.45 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share
Jan 19 City Holding Co :
* City Holding company announces annual earnings
* During Q4 of 2016, company's tax equivalent net interest income increased 2.1 pct to $30.6 million from $30.0 million during Q3 of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago