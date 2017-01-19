BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Otonomy Inc :
* Otonomy initiates patient enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial of oto-104 as protectant against cisplatin-induced hearing loss
* Otonomy initiates patient enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial of oto-104 as protectant against cisplatin-induced hearing loss
* Otonomy Inc says is also conducting two phase 3 clinical trials for oto-104 in ménière's disease patients, with results expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.