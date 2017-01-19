Jan 19 Otonomy Inc :

* Otonomy initiates patient enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial of oto-104 as protectant against cisplatin-induced hearing loss

* Otonomy Inc says is also conducting two phase 3 clinical trials for oto-104 in ménière's disease patients, with results expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: