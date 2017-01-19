Jan 19 Scorpio Tankers Inc :

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces a commitment for a new $172 million credit facility for its eight MR product tankers under construction

* Scorpio Tankers - loan facility will be used to finance up to 60% of market value of eight MR product tankers under construction

* Scorpio Tankers Inc says maturity date of each tranche is between six and 12 years from each drawdown date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: