GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 Scorpio Tankers Inc :
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces a commitment for a new $172 million credit facility for its eight MR product tankers under construction
* Scorpio Tankers - loan facility will be used to finance up to 60% of market value of eight MR product tankers under construction
* Scorpio Tankers Inc says maturity date of each tranche is between six and 12 years from each drawdown date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine