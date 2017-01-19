Jan 19 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc :

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc reports revenues, net earnings and earnings per share for both the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 revenue $1.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S