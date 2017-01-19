Jan 19 Agility Health Inc :

* Agility Health enters into definitive agreement to acquire Medic Holdings Corp. And announces private placement

* Agility Health inc- will acquire all of shares of medic for issuance of an aggregate of 29.4 million voting common shares in capital of agility health

* Aggregate purchase price of deal c$3.3 million

* Intends to complete a private placement offering of 4.4 million units at a purchase price of CAD$0.113 per unit