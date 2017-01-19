BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Agility Health Inc :
* Agility Health enters into definitive agreement to acquire Medic Holdings Corp. And announces private placement
* Agility Health inc- will acquire all of shares of medic for issuance of an aggregate of 29.4 million voting common shares in capital of agility health
* Aggregate purchase price of deal c$3.3 million
* Intends to complete a private placement offering of 4.4 million units at a purchase price of CAD$0.113 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.