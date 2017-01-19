Jan 19 Bear State Financial Inc :

* Bear State Financial, Inc. Announces full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Bear State Financial Inc says net interest income for q4 of 2016 was $17.1 million compared to $17.7 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: