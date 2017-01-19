Jan 19 Trans World Entertainment Corp

* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank

* Trans World Entertainment - Entered into an amended five-year revolving secured credit agreement with Wells Fargo Capital Finance of up to $75 million

* Trans World Entertainment Corp - Amended facility allows for availability of $50 million with a seasonal adjustment up to $75 million at company's option