BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 County Bancorp Inc :
* County Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 net income of $3.5 million and net income of $10.7 million for the year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* County Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income $10.2 million versus about $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.