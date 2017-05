Jan 19 Identillect Technologies Corp

* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million

Identillect Technologies says to use net proceeds of offering to expand sales, marketing programs related to co's delivery trust email encryption product