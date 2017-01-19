GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG appoints Morales as senior vice president and chief financial officer; Sklarsky announces retirement
* PPG industries inc - Morales is replacing frank S. Sklarsky as CFO
* Morales will also join PPG's executive and operating committees
* PPG Industries Inc- Vincent J. Morales has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of PPG effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine