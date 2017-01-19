Jan 19 PPG Industries Inc

* PPG appoints Morales as senior vice president and chief financial officer; Sklarsky announces retirement

* PPG industries inc - Morales is replacing frank S. Sklarsky as CFO

* Morales will also join PPG's executive and operating committees

* PPG Industries Inc- Vincent J. Morales has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of PPG effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: