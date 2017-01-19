Jan 19 Strikepoint Gold Inc :

* Strikepoint signs definitive agreement to purchase IDM's Yukon portfolio

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - strikepoint will incur a minimum of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on yukon properties by December 31, 2017