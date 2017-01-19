BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Strikepoint Gold Inc :
* Strikepoint signs definitive agreement to purchase IDM's Yukon portfolio
* Strikepoint Gold Inc - entered into definitive agreement with IDM mining ltd to purchase a portfolio of properties located in yukon
* Strikepoint Gold Inc - purchase price for properties will be $4.2 million
* Strikepoint Gold Inc - strikepoint will incur a minimum of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on yukon properties by December 31, 2017
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737