GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc
* Bassett announces fiscal fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 sales $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.8 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.3 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bassett furniture industries inc- company-owned store sales were $69.9 million for q4 of 2016 compared to $66.3 million for q4 of 2015, an increase of 5.5%
* Bassett furniture industries inc- "prepare to open six new stores and reposition two others over course of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine