Jan 19 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc

* Bassett announces fiscal fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 sales $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.8 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bassett furniture industries inc- company-owned store sales were $69.9 million for q4 of 2016 compared to $66.3 million for q4 of 2015, an increase of 5.5%

* Bassett furniture industries inc- "prepare to open six new stores and reposition two others over course of 2017"