BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Amedica Corp
* AMEDICA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING TO RAISE $4.5 MILLION
* PRICING UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK, WARRANTS WITH PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $0.51 FOR 1 SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, 0.45 WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: