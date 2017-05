Jan 19 HNI Corp

* HNI CORPORATION ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* SAYS MARSHALL H. BRIDGES APPOINTED CFO

* TJADEN WILL CONTINUE AS SENIOR VP, HNI CORPORATION

* KURT A. TJADEN WHO HAS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HNI CORPORATION SINCE AUGUST 2008 HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT

* MARSHALL H. BRIDGES REPLACES KURT A. TJADEN WHO HAS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HNI CORPORATION