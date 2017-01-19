BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Jan 19 Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd
* WALLBRIDGE PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK FOR 2017
* WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY - ACTIVELY REVIEWING POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS TARGETING NON-CORE OR UNDERVALUED GOLD, NI-CU-PGM PROJECTS IN ONTARIO AND QUEBEC
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders