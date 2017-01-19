BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Planview:
* THOMA BRAVO TO ACQUIRE PLANVIEW
* FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* THOMA BRAVO TO BECOME NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF PLANVIEW, UPON CLOSING OF DEAL
* INSIGHT VENTURE PARTNERS WILL MAINTAIN ITS ORIGINAL 2014 CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon:
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.