* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Seche Environnement SA :
* Agreement for the acquisition of Charier Group's environment division
* Acquired businesses represent revenues of approximately 14 million euros ($14.87 million) and EBITDA of around 3 million euros based on 2016 figures
* They will be included in consolidation scope as of March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw6R1lHka] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: