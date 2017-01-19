BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Citizens First Corp
* CITIZENS FIRST CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3.9 MILLION VERSUS $3.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.