BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp -
* FirstEnergy to sell competitive natural gas and hydro assets to LS Power Equity Partners
* Under terms of agreement, facilities would be purchased for approximately $925 million in an all cash transaction
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.