BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Bancfirst Corp
* BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* COMPANY'S NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2016 INCREASED TO $51.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $50.1 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.