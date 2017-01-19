BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 WEC Energy Group Inc :
* WEC Energy Group raises quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share
* Quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share on company's common stock, an increase of 5.1 percent over current quarterly dividend
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737