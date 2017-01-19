Jan 19 Wix.Com Ltd -

* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Says acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-gaap operating results

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-gaap operating results