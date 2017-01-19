BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Wix.Com Ltd -
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses
* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Says acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-gaap operating results
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-gaap operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: