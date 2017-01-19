BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
Jan 19 Satori Resources Inc :
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Satori Resources Inc says appointment of Julio Digirolamo as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: