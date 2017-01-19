BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Jan 19 Sonic Corp -
* Sonic adds new talent to board of directors
* Reviewing its policies regarding antibiotics use for beef and pork
* Says company also announced a new antibiotic use policy for chicken as part of its animal welfare program beginning effective immediately
* Will require that suppliers refrain from using antibiotics "medically important to human health for purpose of growth promotion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.