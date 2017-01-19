BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
Jan 19 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem announces bought deal offering
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share
* Pluristem Therapeutics - Use proceeds of offering for research, product development activities, clinical trial activities, investment in capital equipment
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million