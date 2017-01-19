Jan 19 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem announces bought deal offering

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share

* Pluristem Therapeutics - Use proceeds of offering for research, product development activities, clinical trial activities, investment in capital equipment