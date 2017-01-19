BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Jan 19 Noble Corporation Plc
* Noble Corporation PLC provides fleet contract status update
* Noble Corp- Noble Roger Lewis contract extened to early March 2022 at dayrate of $159,000;Noble Scott marks contract extened to early July 2022 at dayrate of $159,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange