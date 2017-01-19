Husky Energy approves West White Rose project
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
Jan 19 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb provides regulatory update in first-line lung cancer
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- Decided not to pursue accelerated regulatory pathway for combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy
* Decision based on a review of "data available at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage