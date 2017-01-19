Husky Energy approves West White Rose project
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
Jan 19 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Shailen Chande is promoted to position of chief financial officer
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Peter Riggin is promoted to newly created position of chief operating officer
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Vincent Cozzi, formerly president and chief investment officer, has resigned from REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage