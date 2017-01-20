Jan 19 Hercules Capital Inc :

* Convertible senior notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per year, payable semiannually

* Hercules Capital-To sell to initial purchaser in private offering, $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2022