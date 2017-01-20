Jan 20 Stratton Resources Inc
* Stratton Resources to raise up to $13,000,000 through
non-brokered private placement
* Says intends to use net proceeds for precious metal
exploration on its projects in Newfoundland, further mineral
property acquisitions
