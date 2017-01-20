Jan 20 Stratton Resources Inc

* Stratton Resources to raise up to $13,000,000 through non-brokered private placement

* Says intends to use net proceeds for precious metal exploration on its projects in Newfoundland, further mineral property acquisitions

* Announces non-brokered private placement for up to 20 million common shares of company at a price of cad$0.65 per share