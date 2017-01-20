Jan 20 Amaya Inc :
* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related
highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer
* Says CFO Daniel Sebag to retire
* Board of directors has retained spencer stuart to advise
board and launch a global CFO search
* Amaya Inc now sees 2016 revenues at high end of previous
range and between $1,153 and $1,158 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92
* Amaya Inc sees now 2016 adjusted EBITDA above previous
range and between $521 and $526 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $1.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
