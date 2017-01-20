BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Jan 20 Pinnacle Bank :
* Pinnacle Bank announces extension of the rights offering to purchase up to 429,000 shares of the bank's common stock at a purchase price of $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED RAFFAELE MONASTERO CHAIRMAN AND CEO