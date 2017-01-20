Jan 20 DryShips Inc :

* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major

* DryShips Inc - purchase price of $83.5 million

* DryShips Inc - company expects a total gross backlog associated with the time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods

* DryShips Inc- company expects to take delivery of vessel in june 2017

* Company financed deal closing price of $21.9 million by using part its undrawn liquidity under $200.0 million new sifnos revolver

* DryShips Inc - believe deal will be "highly accretive to earnings and cash flow"