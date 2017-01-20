Jan 20 Source: Avolon Holdings Limited

* Avolon announces pricing of US$3.0 billion senior notes offering

* Avolon Holdings Ltds says pricing of private offering by unit, Park Aerospace Holdings Ltd, of $1,750 million principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2022

* Avolon Holdings Limited says unit also prices private offering $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2024 at par Source text for Eikon: