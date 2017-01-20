PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Smithfield Foods Inc
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REFINANCE EXISTING BANK CREDIT FACILITIES
* SEEKING TO REFINANCE ITS INVENTORY-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RABOBANK TERM LOAN
* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM A NUMBER OF LENDERS FOR FULL AMOUNT OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES
* EXPECTS TO CLOSE SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES IN FEBRUARY
* ANTICIPATED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF $1 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY,$500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN A FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: