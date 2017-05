Jan 20 Community Financial Corp

* THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 12.0 pct OR $1.1 MILLION TO $10.5 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016