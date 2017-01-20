Jan 20 U Blox Holding Ag -

* U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line

* Asset deal is worth USD 52.5 million

* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017

* Acquisition should increase revenues by approx USD 75 million for remaining three quarters of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: