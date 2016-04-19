BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International Inc. (Pmi) Reports 2016 First quarter results; increases, for currency only, 2016 full-year reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.40 to $4.50
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $6.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.34 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.98
* Says "raised our full-year guidance as a result of moderating currency headwinds"
* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 196.0 billion units, down by 1.4% excluding acquisitions
* Expect growth to be skewed towards second half of this year, and q4 in particular
* "confidence is guided by moderating industry volume declines and robust pricing"
* Estimates 2016 international cigarette volume, excluding china and u.s., to decline by 2.0% to 2.5%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade