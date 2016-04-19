BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share
April 19 Mercantile Bank Corp
* Mercantile bank corporation announces second quarter cash dividend and expansion of stock repurchase program
* Mercantile bank corp says common stock repurchase program expanded by $15 million
* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027.