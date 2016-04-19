BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Mercantile Bank Corp
* Mercantile bank corporation reports strong first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Says net interest income during q1 of 2016 was $25.9 million , up $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce