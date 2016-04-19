BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Iron Mountain Inc
* Says Recall shareholders approve proposed acquisition of Recall by Iron Mountain
* Says transaction expected to close on May 2, 2016
* Says Recall announced results of special meeting of shareholders, 99.9% of votes cast were in favor of transaction
* Says second hearing of Australian Court to approve transaction is scheduled for April 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce