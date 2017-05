April 19 Superior Industries International Inc

* SEES Q1 2016 VALUE-ADDED SALES UP 24 PCT

* REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RAISES 2016 OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 2016 SHR $0.54

* SEES Q1 2016 SALES ABOUT $186 MLN

* Q1 SHR VIEW $0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REV VIEW $179.5 MLN -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WHEEL UNIT SHIPMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 3.2 MLN FOR Q1, A 26 pct INCREASE

* HAS RAISED ITS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2016 UNIT SHIPMENT GROWTH, VALUE-ADDED SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

* EXPECTS WORKING CAPITAL TO BE NET SOURCE OF CASH, MAINTAINS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FY 2016

* SAYS EXPECTS 2016 VALUE-ADDED SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF $380 MLN TO $395 MLN

* EXPECT NORTH AMERICAN LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 4 pct TO 18.2 MLN UNITS IN 2016

* SEES 2016 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF VALUE-ADDED SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 24.1 PCT TO 24.8 PCT

* NOW EXPECTS FY 2016 NET SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF $690 MLN TO $710 MLN