BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 Seabridge Gold
* Seabridge Gold Inc to acquire Snipgold Corp by way of plan of arrangement
* Holders of Snipgold shares will be entitled to receive 1/63 rd of a common share of Seabridge in exchange for 1 Snipgold share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade