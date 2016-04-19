April 19 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo reports top-line data from phase 2a study of cobiprostone in patients with PPI-Refractory Non-Erosive Reflux Disease (NERD) and Symptomatic Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (SGERD)

* Trial did not meet primary endpoints and Sucampo intends to discontinue development of Cobiprostone for PPI-Refractory NERD/SGERD

